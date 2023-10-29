Citigroup Boosts RPC (NYSE:RES) Price Target to $8.00

RPC (NYSE:RES – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RES. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPC from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RPC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company.

RPC Stock Performance

RPC stock opened at $8.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.74. RPC has a fifty-two week low of $6.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). RPC had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $330.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.70 million. On average, analysts predict that RPC will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

RPC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. RPC’s payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPC

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of RPC by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPC by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of RPC by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of RPC by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPC in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 36.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

