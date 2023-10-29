Citigroup Cuts BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Price Target to $285.00

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BGNE. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BeiGene from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered BeiGene from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. 51job reaffirmed a downgrade rating on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $259.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $273.08.

Get BeiGene alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BGNE

BeiGene Stock Performance

NASDAQ BGNE opened at $170.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.90. BeiGene has a 1-year low of $156.56 and a 1-year high of $280.62.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($3.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.07 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 95.67% and a negative return on equity of 40.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($5.56) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BeiGene will post -13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 791 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total value of $171,061.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in BeiGene by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,058,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in BeiGene by 214.7% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in BeiGene by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in BeiGene by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BeiGene Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.