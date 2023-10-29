Clearwater Paper (CLW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 30th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $524.60 million for the quarter.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Clearwater Paper Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLW opened at $34.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.90. Clearwater Paper has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearwater Paper

In related news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 6,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $220,573.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,558.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the second quarter valued at $219,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Clearwater Paper by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Clearwater Paper by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Clearwater Paper from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clearwater Paper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Paper in a report on Friday, September 8th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLW

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.