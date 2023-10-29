CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target Raised to $180.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $173.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CME. Bank of America lifted their target price on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Get CME Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CME

CME Group Stock Performance

CME stock opened at $209.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.62. The company has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $221.76.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,382.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,461.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,382.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,632 shares of company stock valued at $10,188,557 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of CME Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CME Group

(Get Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.