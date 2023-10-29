Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) and Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Head to Head Comparison

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) and Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Cognition Therapeutics and Adaptive Biotechnologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cognition Therapeutics N/A -60.65% -46.91% Adaptive Biotechnologies -100.69% -43.10% -23.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Cognition Therapeutics and Adaptive Biotechnologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cognition Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Adaptive Biotechnologies 1 1 2 0 2.25

Valuation and Earnings

Cognition Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 557.89%. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a consensus price target of $11.25, suggesting a potential upside of 164.71%. Given Cognition Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Cognition Therapeutics is more favorable than Adaptive Biotechnologies.

This table compares Cognition Therapeutics and Adaptive Biotechnologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cognition Therapeutics N/A N/A -$21.40 million ($0.86) -1.33 Adaptive Biotechnologies $185.31 million 3.32 -$200.19 million ($1.33) -3.20

Cognition Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Adaptive Biotechnologies. Adaptive Biotechnologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cognition Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.4% of Cognition Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of Adaptive Biotechnologies shares are held by institutional investors. 23.8% of Cognition Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Cognition Therapeutics has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adaptive Biotechnologies has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cognition Therapeutics beats Adaptive Biotechnologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cognition Therapeutics

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company is also developing COG0201 SHINE, a randomized double-blind and placebo-controlled for mild-to-moderate AD and is in phase II clinical trial. Its product pipeline also includes CT2168 for Synucleinopathies; and CT2074 for dry age-related macular degeneration. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals. It also provides clonoSEQ, a clinical diagnostic product for the detection and monitoring of minimal residual disease in patients with multiple myeloma, B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia, as well as available as a CLIA-validated laboratory developed test for patients with other lymphoid cancers. In addition, the company offers a pipeline of clinical products and services that are used for the diagnosing, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, such as cancer and autoimmune disorders. It offers products and services for life sciences research, clinical diagnostics, and drug discovery applications. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has strategic collaborations with Genentech, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neoantigen directed T cell therapies for the treatment of a range of cancers; and Microsoft Corporation to develop diagnostic tests for the early detection of various diseases from a single blood test. The company was formerly known as Adaptive TCR Corporation and changed its name to Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation in December 2011. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

