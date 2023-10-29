Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires 23 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2,375.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of DECK stock opened at $576.37 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $326.10 and a 1-year high of $585.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $517.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $511.82. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $2.41. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.54 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 22.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $715.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $505.00 to $614.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $578.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 3,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.73, for a total transaction of $1,857,644.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,503,825.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Articles

