Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys 126 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 122.7% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Vertical Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.53.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:EMR opened at $88.03 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $100.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.48.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

