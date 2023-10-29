Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys 350 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $255,201,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $241,435,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

XEL stock opened at $58.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.37. The stock has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.73 and a 1 year high of $72.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 11.38%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.82%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.23.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

