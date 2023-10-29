Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,908 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,753,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $157,502,000 after purchasing an additional 142,027 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the second quarter worth $1,625,000. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 46.3% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 434,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,216,000 after buying an additional 137,400 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,412,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,198,000 after buying an additional 23,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth $240,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $58.50 to $64.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.91.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $31.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $57.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.94.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

