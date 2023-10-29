Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $611,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 161.3% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock opened at $81.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $80.90 and a 12-month high of $99.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.25.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

