Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $710,000 Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 110.8% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 716.7% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 217.6% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.71.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO opened at $123.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.94 and a 200-day moving average of $123.91. The company has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.60. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $104.18 and a one year high of $152.20.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 40.42% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 25.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.