Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases 598 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $20,853,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Nucor by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. BNP Paribas raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.00.

Nucor Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $148.11 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $126.56 and a twelve month high of $182.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.40. The firm has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.62.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 17.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 10.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 12,765 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $2,188,686.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,706,648.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 12,765 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $2,188,686.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,706,648.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,961 shares of company stock valued at $5,982,573 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.