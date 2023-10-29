Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 2.7 %

PNC opened at $111.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.14. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $170.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.03%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

