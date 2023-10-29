Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 633.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.91.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $50.12 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.33 and its 200 day moving average is $56.00. The stock has a market cap of $88.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In other news, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,022.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,617,652.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,961. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

