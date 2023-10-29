Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (CBD) to Release Earnings on Monday

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 30th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $951.69 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of NYSE CBD opened at $0.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.78. Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $4.76.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.
