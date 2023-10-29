Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (CBD) to Release Earnings on Monday

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 30th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $951.69 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CBD opened at $0.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.78. Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $4.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 8,459 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 326.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 12,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

