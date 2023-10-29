Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.14). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $173.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts expect Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Performance

BVN opened at $8.44 on Friday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $8.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 14,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,023 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 14,506 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.60 to $10.30 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

