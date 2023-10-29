Comparing Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) and Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF)

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Free Report) and Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Admiral Group and Hiscox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Admiral Group N/A N/A N/A Hiscox N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Admiral Group and Hiscox’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Admiral Group N/A N/A N/A $1.07 27.48 Hiscox N/A N/A N/A $0.64 18.76

Dividends

Hiscox is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Admiral Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Admiral Group pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Hiscox pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Admiral Group pays out 64.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hiscox pays out 12.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Admiral Group and Hiscox, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Admiral Group 1 2 0 0 1.67 Hiscox 0 2 1 0 2.33

Hiscox has a consensus target price of $834.19, indicating a potential upside of 6,827.99%. Given Hiscox’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hiscox is more favorable than Admiral Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Admiral Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of Hiscox shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hiscox beats Admiral Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products worldwide. It operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other segments. The company provides underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, and travel insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers its insurance product and services under the Admiral, Admiral Money, Apparent, Balumba, Bell, Compare.com, ConTe.it, Diamond, Elephant, Elephant Auto, Gladiator, L'Olivier, Qualitas Auto, and Veygo brands. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

About Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, classic car, and partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models. The company also provides property insurance; marine and energy insurance; aviation insurance; casualty insurance; specialty insurance; kidnap and ransom insurance; and other specialty insurance, such as contingency, terrorism, personal accident, and product recall. In addition, it offers healthcare and casualty reinsurance services, as well as investment services. Hiscox Ltd was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

