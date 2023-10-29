Contrasting Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) and Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Free Report) and Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.1% of Apartment Income REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.8% of Lamar Advertising shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Apartment Income REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of Lamar Advertising shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Apartment Income REIT has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lamar Advertising has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apartment Income REIT 38.14% 14.31% 4.85% Lamar Advertising 20.19% 34.91% 6.52%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Apartment Income REIT and Lamar Advertising’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Apartment Income REIT and Lamar Advertising’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apartment Income REIT $773.72 million 5.54 $904.43 million $2.09 13.74 Lamar Advertising $2.03 billion 4.03 $438.65 million $4.11 19.55

Apartment Income REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lamar Advertising. Apartment Income REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lamar Advertising, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Apartment Income REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Lamar Advertising pays an annual dividend of $5.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Apartment Income REIT pays out 86.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Lamar Advertising pays out 121.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Apartment Income REIT has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Lamar Advertising has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Apartment Income REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Apartment Income REIT and Lamar Advertising, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apartment Income REIT 0 1 8 0 2.89 Lamar Advertising 0 2 1 0 2.33

Apartment Income REIT currently has a consensus price target of $39.56, indicating a potential upside of 37.73%. Lamar Advertising has a consensus price target of $107.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.13%. Given Apartment Income REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Apartment Income REIT is more favorable than Lamar Advertising.

Summary

Apartment Income REIT beats Lamar Advertising on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apartment Income REIT

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 73 communities totaling 25,739 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management. The AIR Edge is a durable operating advantage in driving organic growth, as well as making possible the opportunity for excess returns for properties new to AIR's platform.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands. The company was founded in 1902 and is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

