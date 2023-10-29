Contrasting Dune Acquisition (NASDAQ:DUNE) & Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR)

Dune Acquisition (NASDAQ:DUNE – Get Free Report) and Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Dune Acquisition and Luxfer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Dune Acquisition alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dune Acquisition N/A -100.18% 18.26% Luxfer 1.39% 9.56% 4.92%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dune Acquisition and Luxfer’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dune Acquisition N/A N/A $6.56 million N/A N/A Luxfer $423.40 million 0.54 $26.90 million $0.21 40.71

Risk and Volatility

Luxfer has higher revenue and earnings than Dune Acquisition.

Dune Acquisition has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luxfer has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.0% of Dune Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.0% of Luxfer shares are held by institutional investors. 78.5% of Dune Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Luxfer shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dune Acquisition and Luxfer, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dune Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Luxfer 0 0 1 0 3.00

Luxfer has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 192.40%. Given Luxfer’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Luxfer is more favorable than Dune Acquisition.

Summary

Luxfer beats Dune Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dune Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies operating in a Software as a Service model. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida. Dune Acquisition Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Dune Acquisition Holdings LLC.

About Luxfer

(Get Free Report)

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders. The Elektron segment focuses on specialty materials based primarily on magnesium and zirconium. This segment also provides magnesium alloys for use in variety of industries; magnesium powders for use in countermeasure flares, as well as heater meals; photoengraving plates for graphic arts; and zirconium-based materials and oxides used as catalysts and in the manufacture of advanced ceramics, fiber-optic fuel cells, pharmaceuticals, and other performance products. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets specialized products using carbon composites and aluminum alloys, including pressurized cylinders for use in various applications comprising self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) for firefighters, containment of oxygen, and other medical gases for healthcare, alternative fuel vehicles, and general industrial applications. Luxfer Holdings PLC has operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Dune Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dune Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.