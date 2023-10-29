Contrasting Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) & Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Free Report) and Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.6% of Pure Cycle shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.0% of Pennon Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.3% of Pure Cycle shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Pure Cycle and Pennon Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pure Cycle 0 0 0 0 N/A Pennon Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pure Cycle and Pennon Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pure Cycle $22.09 million 10.14 $9.62 million $0.39 23.87 Pennon Group N/A N/A N/A $0.29 28.07

Pure Cycle has higher revenue and earnings than Pennon Group. Pure Cycle is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pennon Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Pure Cycle and Pennon Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pure Cycle 41.73% 8.06% 7.22% Pennon Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Pure Cycle beats Pennon Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pure Cycle

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of a 930-acre master-planned community; oil and gas leasing business; and construction and leasing of single-family homes. It serves domestic, commercial, and industrial customers in the Eastern Denver metropolitan region. Pure Cycle Corporation was founded in 1976 and is based in Watkins, Colorado.

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain. The company also offers regulated water to approximately 1.2 million customers in the Bristol region. Pennon Group Plc was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

