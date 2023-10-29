Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.06% of Cousins Properties worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $606,000. Palisade Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 1,067,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,825,000 after buying an additional 53,798 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Cousins Properties by 80.2% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 46,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 55.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on CUZ shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial raised Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cousins Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Cousins Properties Price Performance

Shares of CUZ opened at $17.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.53. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $28.66.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 216.95%.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Further Reading

