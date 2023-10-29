Credit Acceptance (CACC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 30th. Analysts expect Credit Acceptance to post earnings of $6.59 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $10.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.81 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.83 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 36.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $13.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Credit Acceptance to post $46 EPS for the current fiscal year and $56 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CACC opened at $404.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 16.47 and a current ratio of 16.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $463.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $481.02. Credit Acceptance has a 1 year low of $358.00 and a 1 year high of $576.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CACC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Credit Acceptance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Credit Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credit Acceptance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.00.

Insider Activity at Credit Acceptance

In related news, major shareholder A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 7,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.61, for a total transaction of $4,357,882.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,334,671 shares in the company, valued at $737,552,541.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.71, for a total transaction of $197,884.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,424,811.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 7,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.61, for a total value of $4,357,882.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,334,671 shares in the company, valued at $737,552,541.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,106 shares of company stock worth $14,403,123 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 272,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,671,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $78,190,000 after buying an additional 8,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $69,190,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,319,000 after buying an additional 76,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

Featured Stories

