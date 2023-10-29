Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Short Interest Up 50.0% in October

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 14,519 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 25,244 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 470,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 56,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. 36.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Price Performance

Shares of GLDI stock opened at $139.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.92 million, a PE ratio of 179.28 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.40. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 1-year low of $131.47 and a 1-year high of $152.00.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Increases Dividend

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.4019 dividend. This is a boost from Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN’s payout ratio is presently 1,433.75%.

