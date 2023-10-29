Critical Analysis: DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) versus Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) and Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

DBV Technologies has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amgen has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DBV Technologies and Amgen’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBV Technologies $4.84 million 42.56 -$96.27 million ($0.56) -1.91 Amgen $26.32 billion 5.32 $6.55 billion $14.83 17.64

Analyst Recommendations

Amgen has higher revenue and earnings than DBV Technologies. DBV Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amgen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for DBV Technologies and Amgen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DBV Technologies 1 0 3 0 2.50 Amgen 2 7 9 0 2.39

DBV Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 554.21%. Amgen has a consensus price target of $277.83, indicating a potential upside of 6.22%. Given DBV Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe DBV Technologies is more favorable than Amgen.

Profitability

This table compares DBV Technologies and Amgen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBV Technologies N/A -54.06% -42.89% Amgen 30.02% 196.60% 12.42%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.9% of DBV Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.4% of Amgen shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of DBV Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Amgen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Amgen beats DBV Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA) and eosinophilic esophagitis. Its other earlier stage research programs include a vaccine for the respiratory syncytial virus, as well as treatments for Crohn's disease, celiac disease, and type I diabetes. The company has a collaboration with Nestlé Health Science to develop MAG1C, a ready-to-use atopy patch test for the diagnosis of non-IgE mediated CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization. It also markets Nplate, Vectibix, MVASI, Parsabiv, EPOGEN, KANJINTI, BLINCYTO, Aimovig, EVENITY, AMGEVITATM, Sensipar/Mimpara, NEUPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Corlanor, and AVSOLA. Amgen Inc. serves healthcare providers, including physicians or their clinics, dialysis centers, hospitals, and pharmacies. It distributes its products through pharmaceutical wholesale distributors, as well as direct-to-consumer channels. It has collaboration agreements with Novartis Pharma AG; UCB; Bayer HealthCare LLC; BeiGene, Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Datos Health; and Verastem, Inc. to evaluate VS-6766 in combination with lumakrastm (Sotorasib) in patients with KRAS G12C-mutant non-small cell lung cancer. It has an agreement with Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. to jointly develop and commercialize KHK4083, a Phase 3-ready anti-OX40 fully human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and other autoimmune diseases; and research and development collaboration with Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. and Plexium, Inc. Amgen Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.

