Critical Analysis: PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD) versus Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)

PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of PharmaCyte Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.6% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

PharmaCyte Biotech has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a beta of 2.2, meaning that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PharmaCyte Biotech N/A -49.09% -43.39% Adaptimmune Therapeutics -128.63% -106.99% -33.60%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares PharmaCyte Biotech and Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for PharmaCyte Biotech and Adaptimmune Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PharmaCyte Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A Adaptimmune Therapeutics 1 1 4 0 2.50

Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $5.10, indicating a potential upside of 827.27%. Given Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Adaptimmune Therapeutics is more favorable than PharmaCyte Biotech.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PharmaCyte Biotech and Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PharmaCyte Biotech N/A N/A -$3.83 million N/A N/A Adaptimmune Therapeutics $27.15 million 20.14 -$165.46 million ($0.53) -1.04

PharmaCyte Biotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Summary

Adaptimmune Therapeutics beats PharmaCyte Biotech on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PharmaCyte Biotech

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes. The company was founded on October 28, 1996 and is headquartered in Laguna Hills, CA.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers. The company has strategic collaboration and license agreement with Genentech, Inc. and F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd to develop personalized allogeneic and allogeneic T-cell therapies; co-development collaboration agreement with Universal Cells, Inc.; third-party collaborations with Noile-Immune and Alpine Immune Sciences; and strategic alliance agreement with the MD Anderson Cancer Center. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

