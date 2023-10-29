Critical Survey: Safety Shot (SHOT) & Its Rivals

Safety Shot (NASDAQ:SHOT – Get Free Report) is one of 28 public companies in the “Toilet preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Safety Shot to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Safety Shot and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safety Shot 0 0 0 0 N/A Safety Shot Competitors 138 1125 1244 30 2.46

As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies have a potential upside of 40.06%. Given Safety Shot’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Safety Shot has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Safety Shot has a beta of -0.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safety Shot’s rivals have a beta of 32.51, suggesting that their average share price is 3,151% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Safety Shot and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Safety Shot $6.20 million -$15.22 million -2.13 Safety Shot Competitors $4.62 billion $329.49 million 28.42

Safety Shot’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Safety Shot. Safety Shot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Safety Shot and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safety Shot -210.13% -211.48% -117.20% Safety Shot Competitors -15.19% 8.71% -7.29%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.6% of Safety Shot shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.8% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 32.9% of Safety Shot shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Safety Shot rivals beat Safety Shot on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Safety Shot

Safety Shot, Inc., a wellness and functional beverage company, engages in the research and development of over-the-counter products and intellectual property. Its products pipeline includes Photocil to address psoriasis and vitiligo; JW-700 to treat hair loss; JW-500 for women's sexual wellness; NoStingz, a jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen; and JW-110 for the treatment of atopic dermatitis/eczema. The company primarily sell its products through third-party physical retail stores and partners. The company was formerly known as Jupiter Wellness, Inc. and changed its name to Safety Shot, Inc. in September 2023. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

