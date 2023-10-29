CVR Energy (CVI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 30th. Analysts expect CVR Energy to post earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.44. CVR Energy had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 77.36%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. On average, analysts expect CVR Energy to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CVR Energy stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. CVR Energy has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $41.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.26 and its 200 day moving average is $30.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. CVR Energy’s payout ratio is presently 38.02%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVI. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 4,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $144,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,692,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,347,571,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CVR Energy news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 120,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $4,148,383.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,929,214 shares in the company, valued at $2,447,057,883. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 4,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $144,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,692,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,571,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,379,033 shares of company stock worth $154,031,842 in the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 6.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in CVR Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in CVR Energy by 28.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in CVR Energy by 27.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in CVR Energy by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

