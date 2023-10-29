CVR Partners (UAN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 30th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $183.01 million during the quarter.

CVR Partners Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of UAN stock opened at $78.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.76. CVR Partners has a 1 year low of $72.21 and a 1 year high of $129.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.00 million, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.36.

CVR Partners Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $4.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $16.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.17%. CVR Partners's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.76%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CVR Partners by 215.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in CVR Partners by 329.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 8,847 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 373.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $698,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the third quarter valued at $411,000. Institutional investors own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

StockNews.com upgraded CVR Partners from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

About CVR Partners

(Get Free Report)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

Featured Articles

