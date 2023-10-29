Daqo New Energy (DQ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($4.45). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 31.45% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $636.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. On average, analysts expect Daqo New Energy to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DQ opened at $23.33 on Friday. Daqo New Energy has a twelve month low of $22.94 and a twelve month high of $58.44. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.62.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DQ. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Daqo New Energy from $42.80 to $38.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Nomura raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Daqo New Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.43.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 17,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,569,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,083,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,034,000 after purchasing an additional 462,916 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,791,000 after purchasing an additional 317,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 57.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

