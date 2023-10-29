Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Receives $577.64 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $578.36.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $715.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $564.00 to $618.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

NYSE:DECK opened at $576.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $517.81 and its 200-day moving average is $511.82. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $326.10 and a 52 week high of $585.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $2.41. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 22.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 3,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.73, for a total transaction of $1,857,644.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at $8,503,825.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 82,129.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 69,272,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,552,417,000 after purchasing an additional 69,188,427 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 20.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,951,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,557,288,000 after purchasing an additional 510,292 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 15.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $442,493,000 after buying an additional 109,341 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 213.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,825,000 after buying an additional 417,917 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,658,000 after buying an additional 66,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

