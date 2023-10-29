Desjardins Comments on TFI International Inc’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:TFI)

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TFI International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 24th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $10.26 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $10.93.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded TFI International from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

TFI International Price Performance

TFI International (TSE:TFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported C$2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.28 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.64 billion.

TFI International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.543 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

