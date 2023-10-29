Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,673,244 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 83,745 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.92% of Diamondback Energy worth $219,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 10,067 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,537 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG opened at $160.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.97 and its 200-day moving average is $143.25. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $171.40. The firm has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.91.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $425,302.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Diamondback Energy news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $425,302.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $1,252,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,385.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,518 shares of company stock worth $5,695,092. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

