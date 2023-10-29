Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stock Position Lowered by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,001,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 153,780 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.80% of Discover Financial Services worth $233,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,240,500,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 453.4% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $80.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $79.04 and a one year high of $122.50. The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 20.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.19.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

