DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DocuSign by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,683 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in DocuSign by 81,642.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,575,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565,778 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,819,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,295,000 after purchasing an additional 189,229 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in DocuSign by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,727 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in DocuSign by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,613,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,667,000 after purchasing an additional 189,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DocuSign

In other news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $591,997.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $119,217.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $12,192,084.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,051,419 shares in the company, valued at $44,254,225.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $591,997.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,217.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 592,940 shares of company stock valued at $24,932,715 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $38.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.31 and its 200-day moving average is $49.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of -428.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.94. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.44 and a 12-month high of $69.45.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $687.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.56 million. DocuSign had a positive return on equity of 11.30% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on DocuSign from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. HSBC raised DocuSign from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on DocuSign from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

