Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 49.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in D. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,002 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

Dominion Energy stock opened at $40.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $70.80. The company has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.25.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

