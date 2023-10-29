DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Short Interest Down 29.9% in October

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 276,100 shares, a drop of 29.9% from the September 30th total of 393,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLY opened at $13.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.29. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $12.93 and a 52 week high of $15.30.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1167 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLY. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 132.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 71,946 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 192,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 83,880 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,312,000 after purchasing an additional 55,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 184.4% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 36,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 23,450 shares in the last quarter.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

