DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Short Interest Down 29.9% in October

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 276,100 shares, a drop of 29.9% from the September 30th total of 393,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:DLY opened at $13.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.29. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $12.93 and a 52 week high of $15.30.
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1167 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.13%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Company Profile
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.
The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.
The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.
