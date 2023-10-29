Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to Post Q1 2026 Earnings of $1.66 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Dycom Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 25th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.65. The consensus estimate for Dycom Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ Q2 2026 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.37 EPS.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

DY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.33.

Dycom Industries Price Performance

Shares of DY stock opened at $84.67 on Friday. Dycom Industries has a 1 year low of $77.33 and a 1 year high of $122.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.82 and its 200-day moving average is $97.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 40.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,639,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $434,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,595 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,753,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $263,040,000 after buying an additional 18,125 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,728,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,814,000 after buying an additional 524,292 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,140,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,787,000 after buying an additional 96,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,032,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,357,000 after buying an additional 5,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dycom Industries

In related news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.37, for a total value of $54,612.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,965.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.