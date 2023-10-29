Dye & Durham (DND) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 30th.
Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Dye & Durham had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 37.83%. The business had revenue of C$120.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$124.80 million.
Dye & Durham Trading Up 7.1 %
Shares of DND stock opened at C$8.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.40. Dye & Durham has a fifty-two week low of C$7.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$455.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.82.
Dye & Durham Dividend Announcement
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DND shares. Cormark dropped their price target on Dye & Durham from C$29.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. CIBC dropped their price target on Dye & Durham from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.
About Dye & Durham
Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.
