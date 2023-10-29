eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 33.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 48,653 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 12,293 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay in the first quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in eBay by 19.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39,683 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 5.2% in the second quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 389,141 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $17,391,000 after acquiring an additional 19,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 7.4% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet cut shares of eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.05.

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $37.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.16. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.93 and a 1-year high of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.33.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $246,241.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,959.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $246,241.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,959.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $51,149.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,728 shares in the company, valued at $941,039.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,751 shares of company stock worth $510,785. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.