Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM) and Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Head to Head Contrast

Electra Battery Materials and Amprius Technologies are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.5% of Electra Battery Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Amprius Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of Electra Battery Materials shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of Amprius Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Electra Battery Materials and Amprius Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electra Battery Materials 0 0 2 0 3.00 Amprius Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Electra Battery Materials currently has a consensus target price of $2.38, suggesting a potential upside of 318.35%. Amprius Technologies has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 382.14%. Given Amprius Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Amprius Technologies is more favorable than Electra Battery Materials.

This table compares Electra Battery Materials and Amprius Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electra Battery Materials N/A N/A $9.65 million ($0.41) -1.38 Amprius Technologies $4.41 million 54.78 -$17.33 million ($0.35) -8.00

Electra Battery Materials has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Amprius Technologies. Amprius Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Electra Battery Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Electra Battery Materials and Amprius Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electra Battery Materials N/A -6.94% -4.18% Amprius Technologies -736.16% -40.81% -33.92%

Summary

Electra Battery Materials beats Amprius Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electra Battery Materials



Electra Battery Materials Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also operates a cobalt refinery for producing battery materials for the electric vehicle supply chain. The company was formerly known as First Cobalt Corp. and changed its name to Electra Battery Materials Corporation in December 2021. Electra Battery Materials Corporation was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Amprius Technologies



Amprius Technologies, Inc. produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

