Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.
NASDAQ:ELTK opened at $9.50 on Thursday. Eltek has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $11.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.07. The company has a market cap of $55.58 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of -1.48.
Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 million. Eltek had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 10.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eltek will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.
