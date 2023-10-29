Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Eltek Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:ELTK opened at $9.50 on Thursday. Eltek has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $11.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.07. The company has a market cap of $55.58 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of -1.48.

Get Eltek alerts:

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 million. Eltek had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 10.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eltek will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eltek

Eltek Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELTK. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Eltek in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in Eltek in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Eltek in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Eltek by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eltek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eltek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.