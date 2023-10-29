Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2023

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTKFree Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Eltek Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:ELTK opened at $9.50 on Thursday. Eltek has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $11.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.07. The company has a market cap of $55.58 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of -1.48.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTKGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 million. Eltek had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 10.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eltek will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eltek

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELTK. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Eltek in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in Eltek in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Eltek in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Eltek by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Eltek Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eltek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eltek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.