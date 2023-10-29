ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.
ENGlobal Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of ENGlobal stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.77. ENGlobal has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $1.11.
ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The construction company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.74 million during the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 53.38% and a negative return on equity of 229.24%.
About ENGlobal
ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.
