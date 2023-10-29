ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of ENGlobal stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.77. ENGlobal has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $1.11.

Get ENGlobal alerts:

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The construction company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.74 million during the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 53.38% and a negative return on equity of 229.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ENGlobal

About ENGlobal

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENGlobal in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ENGlobal by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 70,886 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ENGlobal by 492.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 208,500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in ENGlobal by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 257,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 62,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in ENGlobal by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ENGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.