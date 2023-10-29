Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Equifax were worth $5,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Equifax by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Equifax by 5.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Equifax by 4.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Equifax by 10.0% in the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 16,721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of EFX stock opened at $162.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.79. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.41 and a 12 month high of $240.35. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.46.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 19.15%. Equifax’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Equifax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Equifax

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.38, for a total value of $1,409,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,902 shares in the company, valued at $14,076,864.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.33, for a total value of $503,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,026 shares in the company, valued at $8,863,754.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.38, for a total transaction of $1,409,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,076,864.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,985. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.