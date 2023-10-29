Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Fiserv, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:FI)

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fiserv in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp analyst forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $7.47 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Fiserv’s current full-year earnings is $7.49 per share.
Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 15.85%.
FI stock opened at $112.46 on Friday. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $92.84 and a 1-year high of $130.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $67.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.72.
In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $822,960.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 167,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,373,563.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,250 shares of company stock worth $2,428,920. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Fiserv by 4.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 6.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 67,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Night Owl Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 2.0% in the first quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 189,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 14.1% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 0.4% in the first quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 195,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,111,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.
