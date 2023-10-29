Escalon Medical (ESMC) versus Its Peers Head to Head Comparison

Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC – Get Free Report) is one of 74 public companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Escalon Medical to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.1% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Escalon Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Escalon Medical and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Escalon Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Escalon Medical Competitors 181 697 1909 96 2.67

Risk & Volatility

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 83.39%. Given Escalon Medical’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Escalon Medical has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Escalon Medical has a beta of -0.28, meaning that its stock price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Escalon Medical’s rivals have a beta of 12.48, meaning that their average stock price is 1,148% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Escalon Medical and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Escalon Medical 2.13% 30.60% 5.20% Escalon Medical Competitors -417.83% -199.65% -34.55%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Escalon Medical and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Escalon Medical $12.18 million $460,000.00 -17,200.00 Escalon Medical Competitors $1.01 billion $85.20 million -431.28

Escalon Medical’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Escalon Medical. Escalon Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Escalon Medical rivals beat Escalon Medical on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Escalon Medical Company Profile

Escalon Medical Corp. develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical devices and pharmaceuticals in the area of ophthalmology in the United States and internationally. It offers A-Scan, which provides information about the internal structure of the eye; B-Scan, a diagnostic tool that supplies information to physicians where the media within the eye are cloudy or opaque; UBM, a high frequency/high resolution ultrasound device, which provides detailed information about the anterior segment of the eye; and Pachymeter that measures the thickness of cornea. The company also distributes intraocular gas products, such as C3F8 and SF6, which are used by vitreoretinal surgeons as a temporary tamponade in detached retina surgery; and manufactures and distributes a patented disposable universal gas kit that delivers the gas from the canister to the patient. In addition, it offers disposable surgical packs that are used in vitreoretinal surgery; and AXIS Image management system for managing ophthalmic diagnostic images through the web browser from various devices regardless of modality, manufacturer or location. The company sells its products to medical institutions through independent sales representatives, a network of distributors, and internal sales employees. Escalon Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

