Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors in a report issued on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Ethan Allen Interiors’ current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ETD. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Price Performance

NYSE:ETD opened at $25.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.93 and a 200-day moving average of $29.14. The company has a market cap of $658.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.24. Ethan Allen Interiors has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $36.19.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $163.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.20 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 234.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

