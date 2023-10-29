ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFIN) Short Interest Down 19.4% in October

ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the September 30th total of 3,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 45,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of ExcelFin Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Mangrove Partners acquired a new position in ExcelFin Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in ExcelFin Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ExcelFin Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $513,000. 50.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExcelFin Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of XFIN stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. ExcelFin Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.45.

About ExcelFin Acquisition

ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

