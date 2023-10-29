ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EXLS. TD Cowen decreased their target price on ExlService to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on ExlService from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on ExlService from $32.40 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ExlService from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ExlService presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.57.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $25.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.74. ExlService has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $38.24.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.00 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 11.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that ExlService will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ExlService news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 25,995 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $733,838.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,857.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in ExlService by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in ExlService by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 453.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 426.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

