Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $105.55 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $98.02 and a 12 month high of $120.70. The company has a market cap of $422.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.24.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

