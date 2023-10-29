Financial Analysis: Himalaya Technologies (OTCMKTS:HMLA) versus Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)

Himalaya Technologies (OTCMKTS:HMLA – Get Free Report) and Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Himalaya Technologies has a beta of -0.43, indicating that its share price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Range Resources has a beta of 2.09, indicating that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Himalaya Technologies and Range Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Himalaya Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Range Resources 2 6 12 0 2.50

Earnings and Valuation

Range Resources has a consensus target price of $35.84, suggesting a potential upside of 3.26%. Given Range Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Range Resources is more favorable than Himalaya Technologies.

This table compares Himalaya Technologies and Range Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Himalaya Technologies N/A N/A -$200,000.00 N/A N/A Range Resources $3.09 billion 2.71 $1.18 billion $5.58 6.22

Range Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Himalaya Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Himalaya Technologies and Range Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Himalaya Technologies N/A N/A -210.78% Range Resources 33.85% 21.56% 10.34%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.1% of Himalaya Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of Range Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Range Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Range Resources beats Himalaya Technologies on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Himalaya Technologies

Himalaya Technologies, Inc., a development stage company, provides information services for the cannabis industry. It operates Kanab.Club, a social site for health and wellness products and services in the cannabis market. The company was formerly known as Homeland Resources Ltd. Himalaya Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Lomak Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Range Resources Corporation in 1998. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

